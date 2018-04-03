STUD or DUD: Real-life Pics Of The All-new BMW X2 — Place Your Bets! Is It Going To Sell Like HOT Cakes?

During this past week's BMW Test Fest, our very own Agent 001 got behind the wheel of the all-new BMW X2.
To be straightforward, we've been living a bit of a Spy versus Spy type of situation.
001 loves the look of the X2, inside and out. He thinks it's going to be a rock star in the sales department.
2018 BMW Group Models
I, on other hand, see things a bit differently. To keep it brief, I just don't think it's going to go gangbusters and be flying off showroom floors.
So, I wanted to see what AutoSpies' readers think the end result will be. As I know you're very vocal and no holds barred, we're going to get some very interesting commentary. Also, it helps that our readers are tastemakers and not just some schlubs.
That said, take a peek at 001's detailed photos of the all-new X2 and weigh in: Will it be a STUD or DUD in the sales department?
