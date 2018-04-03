STUD or DUD: Real-life Pics Of The All-new BMW X2 — Place Your Bets! Is It Going To Sell Like HOT Cakes?

Agent00R submitted on 3/4/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:58:19 AM

12 user comments | Views : 2,192 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

During this past week's BMW Test Fest, our very own Agent 001 got behind the wheel of the all-new BMW X2.

To be straightforward, we've been living a bit of a Spy versus Spy type of situation.

001 loves the look of the X2, inside and out. He thinks it's going to be a rock star in the sales department.

2018 BMW Group Models

I, on other hand, see things a bit differently. To keep it brief, I just don't think it's going to go gangbusters and be flying off showroom floors. 

So, I wanted to see what AutoSpies' readers think the end result will be. As I know you're very vocal and no holds barred, we're going to get some very interesting commentary. Also, it helps that our readers are tastemakers and not just some schlubs. 

That said, take a peek at 001's detailed photos of the all-new X2 and weigh in: Will it be a STUD or DUD in the sales department?


2018 BMW Group Models



































































STUD or DUD: Real-life Pics Of The All-new BMW X2 — Place Your Bets! Is It Going To Sell Like HOT Cakes?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

1. It looks fantastic, like how all BMWs should look i.e. bold, adventurous, and handsome, not dull and played out like EVERY other BMW.
2. It will be priced where a lot can afford it.

This will be VERY successful.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 10:21:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

TomM

I agree -

While it does depend on how they market it - and the price - assuming they get that act together and the price is within reason - it will sell very well

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 4:53:31 PM | | Votes: 2   

qwertyfla1

I like it and wish my girlfriend didn't get a X3 as this is much nicer looking minus the B piller BMW badge -which is tacky as it screams "look at me". Then again I didn't much care for the badge position on the M1 either.

Seriously handsome CUV and looks good even in the phoenix gold color too? Thi=ose rims are the shizna. Money in the bank for BMW if priced right.

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 10:31:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

cidflekken

I will sell about 1000 units per month mostly from customers or potential buyers moving from the X1. It might be a tough sell though to move from the X1 to the X2 with less space but a $3K higher asking price.
The GLA and Q3 currently move about 1500-1800 units per month, but there is currently no alternative offering in their respective brand's lineup.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 10:35:40 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

I predict it will easily sell much more than 1000 a month. This could very easily wind up stealing major sales from the X1 and X3 and become the biggest seller of the three.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 11:24:43 AM | | Votes: 1   

llaroo

great exterior, horrible interior, typical BMW. Mini Trannies should not be in BMW's

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 10:57:47 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Vette71

Yup. Hard plastic on the doors and dash and rubber feeling seats.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 2:30:25 PM | | Votes: 0   

t_bone

Other than the color(!) this a brilliant execution of the wildly overrated Cramped Utility Vehicle category.

If only BMW put this kind of effort back into their sedans.

t_bone (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 11:05:19 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

CarCrazedinCali

The looks initially put me off but now I am being drawn in to this sporty compact crossover. I just know that with the MINI's JCW motor, it won't have the acceleration to match the exterior...

CarCrazedinCali (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 1:55:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Yonder7

Not Bad for Hyundai Tucson , and do not misunderstand, Tucson looks very nice for a cheap car.

Yonder7 (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 2:46:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

PUGPROUD

I hope so. Its a fresh new design direction. If successful it might embolden the company to remake and take all its models in a new, more dynamic design direction which has been missing for a long time. The interior still needs a rethink.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 2:46:42 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

carloslassiter

Much better looking than the X1, X3, X4, X5, X6 and X7.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 3/4/2018 5:45:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]