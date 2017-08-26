SUV WARS! For LOVE or TECH, Which Would YOU Have? The Audi Q5 vs. Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Now that Alfa Romeo is actually selling products in a serious way in the States, one has to ask themselves if they're worth considering.

THINK: When Maserati brought the Ghibli to the States, many people were bored of their BMW 5-Series or Mercedes-Benz E-Class. That's why they initially ran to the Ghibli. 

Can lightening strike twice for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)?

With the Alfa Romeo Stelvio inbound for the U.S. market, I think the question is whether or not the company can convince buyers that it's worth checking out. Although I haven't been following the sales figures of the Giulia, I can confirm that from an unscientific perspective they're starting to pop up everywhere in the New York Tri-State region.

In this Auto Motor und Sport head-to-head, the publication put the all-new Audi Q5 up against the likes of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Below is their verdict. 

That said, would you be ruled by EMOTION or SENSIBILITY?





Read Article


"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

CANADIANCOMMENTS

CUV's this size are so small and lacking in utility I would get neither of them. You have to go midsize. X5, ML, Q7, Grand Cherokee etc... to have any utility left over with passengers.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 8/26/2017 6:34:15 PM   

