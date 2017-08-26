SUV WARS! For LOVE or TECH, Which Would YOU Have? The Audi Q5 vs. Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Now that Alfa Romeo is actually selling products in a serious way in the States, one has to ask themselves if they're worth considering. THINK: When Maserati brought the Ghibli to the States, many people were bored of their BMW 5-Series or Mercedes-Benz E-Class. That's why they initially ran to the Ghibli.



Can lightening strike twice for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA)?



With the Alfa Romeo Stelvio inbound for the U.S. market, I think the question is whether or not the company can convince buyers that it's worth checking out. Although I haven't been following the sales figures of the Giulia, I can confirm that from an unscientific perspective they're starting to pop up everywhere in the New York Tri-State region.



In this Auto Motor und Sport head-to-head, the publication put the all-new Audi Q5 up against the likes of the Alfa Romeo Stelvio. Below is their verdict.



That said, would you be ruled by EMOTION or SENSIBILITY?











Read Article