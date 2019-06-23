SUV WARS! Luxury SUV Head-to-Head! Audi Q7 vs. BMW X5 vs. Mercedes GLE vs. VW Touareg

The luxury sport-utility vehicle game is getting awfully packed. When thinking about what's the best SUV to buy for $65-70,000, it gets rather difficult to determine which one is the vehicle you need to put in your garage.



The good news is you have options. You just have to go through them all.



Carwow's latest review sets up a fantastic head-to-head involving the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class and the Volkswagen Touareg. While we don't get the all-new Touareg in the states, it's still cool to see how the brand has evolved that nameplate — I am biased as I owned a first-gen model.



Having said that, Mat Watson gives us some great color in his experience and, unlike some publications, actually tells us the SUV he'd take home. Buckle up, Spies!







In the market for a new SUV? Then it's hard to look past these four class-leaders: Mercedes GLE, Audi Q7, BMW X5 & VW Touareg. However, which of these high-end, family-friendly giants is the best? Join Mat Watson as he puts them through their paces to find out!



