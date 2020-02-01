SUV WARS! Which Exterior Design Is WORSE? The Tesla Cybertruck Or The Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

I think it's safe to say that automotive design today can be categorized into two different approaches.



On one hand you have "safe," and traditional. On the other? Completely out of this world and polarizing.



The high watermark for polarizing is the all-new Tesla Cybertruck. Like it or hate it, you feel something. But here's the funny thing. Roll-Royce's Cullinan is a more traditional and safe design. It beckons to the marque's old-school look and feel — pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?



And the latter has been a hit with the well heeled. I guess you can put a brand on just about anything if the logo is strong enough, huh?



That said, we wanted to have just a bit of fun tonight. We want to know: Which exterior design is WORSE? The Tesla Cybertruck or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?



Let us know in the comments! We've got our popcorn ready.





