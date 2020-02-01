SUV WARS! Which Exterior Design Is WORSE? The Tesla Cybertruck Or The Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

I think it's safe to say that automotive design today can be categorized into two different approaches.



On one hand you have "safe," and traditional. On the other? Completely out of this world and polarizing.

The high watermark for polarizing is the all-new Tesla Cybertruck. Like it or hate it, you feel something. But here's the funny thing. Roll-Royce's Cullinan is a more traditional and safe design. It beckons to the marque's old-school look and feel — pardon me, do you have any Grey Poupon?

And the latter has been a hit with the well heeled. I guess you can put a brand on just about anything if the logo is strong enough, huh?

That said, we wanted to have just a bit of fun tonight. We want to know: Which exterior design is WORSE? The Tesla Cybertruck or the Rolls-Royce Cullinan?

Let us know in the comments! We've got our popcorn ready.



User Comments

carloslassiter

If I need an English taxi cab I am definitely choosing the Cullinan.

Posted on 1/2/2020 7:36:51 PM

   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The Cullinan is EXACTLY what Rolls Royce buyers expected from them. And they delivered. The Tesla Truck is a napkin sketch come to life. It will never be built to be like that and be road legal. They will come out with a truck, but not this.

Posted on 1/2/2020 7:57:12 PM

   

valhallakey

Both are so lovely, really hard to decide... they remind me of a mid to late 50s Ferarri or Maserati.

Posted on 1/2/2020 8:12:03 PM

   

MDarringer

The one named after serial killer Andrew Cunanan

Posted on 1/2/2020 8:46:22 PM

   

carloslassiter

I think it was actually inspired by those old Hey Culligan Man ads. Same demographic and all.

Posted on 1/2/2020 8:53:02 PM

   

