Same 'Ol, Same 'Ol? Or, Did THIS Alfa Romeo Quadrifoglio NOT Get A Fair Shake?

Over the past several weeks it seems like the Alfa Romeo Giulia has been taking a beating. A serious one, at that.



As Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has its promotion of the product in full swing, I've actually started to see a bunch in the New York Tri-State region. It's proving to be quite popular although I have yet to see one Quadrifoglio variant on the road.



There's just one problem. Testers have been having issues.



One car broke down on the track while going up against the BMW M3 and Mercedes-AMG C63. Another had problems while being testing in another publisher's hands. And, another with one of the buff books had trouble taking the car around one lap of a track.



One of the head honchos reached out to Road & Track to explain but at the end of the day we want to know what YOU think: Is this MORE of the same 'ol, same 'ol with Alfa Romeo OR is just not getting a fair shake?





Yesterday, we published Editor-at-Large Sam Smith's account of the troubles he had trying to track test a new Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. After the story was published, an Alfa Romeo spokesperson reached out to R&T, offering to put us in touch with Reid Bigland, global head of Alfa and Maserati.



Bigland was dismayed at the trouble we experienced with our test Giulia. "I want to apologize for providing a vehicle that fell short of expectations, and that, frankly, is not even recognizable as the Alfa Romeo Giulia that I've come to know," he said. Bigland pointed out that the Giulia has been reviewed by more than 500 journalists worldwide, receiving 70 awards and, as he put it, overwhelmingly positive feedback and praise.



"That's the car I'm familiar with, not the one that couldn't seem to make it one lap around Gingerman," Bigland said. "I genuinely believe we're a lot better than that."





