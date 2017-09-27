Saudi Arabia Agrees To Allow Women To Drive

By next June, women in Saudi Arabia will legally be able to drive—a long-sought change that the country announced Tuesday on state television.

Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world to ban women from driving, even though Saudi women’s desire to get behind the wheel is very real. Many women even use fairs as an opportunity to get a little driving time in—on the bumper cars.

The country’s policy has long been criticized and protested, both inside the country and far outside its borders. In recent years, women protesting the ban have organized countrywide days of driving on social media.



carloslassiter

Welcome to the 20th century!

MDarringer

This is why the Muslim world is so important to us. They put us to shame with their visionary equality for women. Go COEXIST.

