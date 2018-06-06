Saudi Arabia Begins Issuing Women Drivers Licenses Ahead Of Official Date

Agent009 submitted on 6/6/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:12:44 AM

2 user comments | Views : 598 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world to have a ban on women drivers, and that is changing this month.

On Monday, 10 Saudi women were issued drivers licenses. This marked a milestone in government policies as there had been a ban on women driving in the country for decades. 

Saudi women who already had internationally recognized driver’s licenses from the U.S., U.K., and Canada were issued the first licenses in the country according to the official Saudi Press Agency. The women took a driving and eye exam at the General Department of Traffic in the capital city of Riyadh.



Read Article


Saudi Arabia Begins Issuing Women Drivers Licenses Ahead Of Official Date

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

Would I be Captain Obvious in saying: It's about frickin' time!

In related news, The Holy Church of Rome recently declared that Galileo Galilei (1564-1642) was correct in his understanding that the planets, including Earth, orbit the sun, rather than orbiting Earth. Um... sorry for the excommunication, and threats of torture and death stuff.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 6/6/2018 11:51:04 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Finally catching up to 1918 USA.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/6/2018 12:01:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]