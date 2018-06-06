Saudi Arabia Begins Issuing Women Drivers Licenses Ahead Of Official Date

Saudi Arabia is the only country in the world to have a ban on women drivers, and that is changing this month. On Monday, 10 Saudi women were issued drivers licenses. This marked a milestone in government policies as there had been a ban on women driving in the country for decades. Saudi women who already had internationally recognized driver’s licenses from the U.S., U.K., and Canada were issued the first licenses in the country according to the official Saudi Press Agency. The women took a driving and eye exam at the General Department of Traffic in the capital city of Riyadh.



