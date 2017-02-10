Saudi Authorities Arrest Man Making Threats Against Women Who Dare To Drive

Saudi Arabia took a huge step forward this week when it moved to end its notorious and longstanding prohibition on women driving. But it seems not everyone is ready to let go of the past—according to Reuters, a Saudi man has been arrested after posting a video in which he threatened to attack any woman taking advantage of their newfound freedom behind the wheel.

To be sure, a profound shift like this is bound to garner some negative reactions in an ultraconservative patriarchal society ruled by Wahabis. But the online video showing a man wearing traditional robes and swearing to God that he'd "burn" any woman whose car broke down sparked an even stronger government response. Citing Saudi media, Reuters reports the man was tracked to the country's Eastern Province and his arrest was ordered by the regional governor.