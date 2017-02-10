Saudi Authorities Arrest Man Making Threats Against Women Who Dare To Drive

Agent009 submitted on 10/2/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:16:29 PM

1 user comments | Views : 502 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Saudi Arabia took a huge step forward this week when it moved to end its notorious and longstanding prohibition on women driving.

But it seems not everyone is ready to let go of the past—according to Reuters, a Saudi man has been arrested after posting a video in which he threatened to attack any woman taking advantage of their newfound freedom behind the wheel.

To be sure, a profound shift like this is bound to garner some negative reactions in an ultraconservative patriarchal society ruled by Wahabis. But the online video showing a man wearing traditional robes and swearing to God that he'd "burn" any woman whose car broke down sparked an even stronger government response. Citing Saudi media, Reuters reports the man was tracked to the country's Eastern Province and his arrest was ordered by the regional governor.



Read Article


Saudi Authorities Arrest Man Making Threats Against Women Who Dare To Drive

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The fact that the guy was arrested by the order of a regional governor (and not the police) should be as big as a concern as the video he posted. Sad to say there will be some violence and even likely a murder associated with this change when it comes into effect in June of 2018. No different then when women were allowed to vote 100 years ago. Knuckle draggers do not like change or the perception that they are losing the little bit of power they wrongly think they have in society.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/2/2017 3:14:51 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]