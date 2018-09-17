Saudi Investors Commit $1 Billion To Lucid Motors To Launch First Tesla Killer

Agent009 submitted on 9/17/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:56:01 AM

1 user comments | Views : 556 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: jalopnik.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As Elon Musk’s haphazard bid to take Tesla private quickly unraveled last month, the CEO disclosed that he believed Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund could finance the proposal on its own.

Then, amid the firestorm, news broke that the Saudis actually intended to dump $1 billion into Tesla rival Lucid Motors. On Monday, Lucid and the Saudis made it official.

Lucid said Monday that it had executed a $1 billion investment agreement with the fund, subject to necessary regulatory approvals. If all goes according to plan, Lucid believes it’ll have the necessary funding to commercially launch its first electric vehicle, the sleek Lucid Air, in 2020.

Read Article


Saudi Investors Commit $1 Billion To Lucid Motors To Launch First Tesla Killer

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Fotto1

I believe the Nissan Leaf already killed Tesla. Still ahead in global sales over any Tesla model.

Fotto1 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/17/2018 11:33:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]