Saving Money? Redesigned 2021 Lexus IS To Be Based On A 6 Year Old Platform

The current Lexus IS has been on sale since the 2014 model year and is due to be renewed shortly.

Motor Trend reported on Monday that a redesigned IS is coming for the 2021 and that the car will be based on an updated version of the current generation's rear-wheel-drive platform instead of being a true redesign.

The platform, known as New N, made its debut in the current IS and will reportedly be given a thorough update for the new IS. According to Motor Trend, the platform is set to receive various structural and suspension upgrades to enhance its driving characteristics—including a wider rear track.