Saving Money? Redesigned 2021 Lexus IS To Be Based On A 6 Year Old Platform

The current Lexus IS has been on sale since the 2014 model year and is due to be renewed shortly.

Motor Trend reported on Monday that a redesigned IS is coming for the 2021 and that the car will be based on an updated version of the current generation's rear-wheel-drive platform instead of being a true redesign.

The platform, known as New N, made its debut in the current IS and will reportedly be given a thorough update for the new IS. According to Motor Trend, the platform is set to receive various structural and suspension upgrades to enhance its driving characteristics—including a wider rear track.



User Comments

MDarringer

What's the point? The sales of the IS are terrible. They need to kill it too. The IS and the GS need to be replaced by a slinky EV coupesedan with a base price of $50K.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 5/12/2020 11:40:38 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

