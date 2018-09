An eclectic group of top-tier performance cars that includes the Porsche 911 GT2 RS, the Ford GT, the Mercedes-AMG GT R and the Lotus Exige Cup 430 has been brought together on Anglesey circuit in order to find out which one can post the fastest lap time.

Evo magazine gathered the four models, fitted them with the same tire (Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 if you had to ask) and put Steve Sutcliffe behind the wheel and against the clock.