Say WHAT? Kia To Build Taycan Fighting EV Crossover

It wasn't long ago that electrified vehicles were mere bit-players within automakers' lineups.
Today, that outlook is changing rapidly as hybrids/EVs begin to take over as leading models. The quickest Porsche Panamera is the E-Hybrid version, and the next-gen BMW 7 Series will be crowned by a fully electric variant.

Now, even non-premium brands like Kia are following suit - according to Auto Express, the Korean manufacturer is set to launch an electric crossover next year that will act as its halo model. For now, it's known as the Kia CV and it'll feature 800-volt technology from another highly regarded EV: the Porsche Taycan. Right now, Kia's priciest model is the full-size K900 sedan, which comes in at around the $60,000 mark - the CV should challenge how much customers are willing to pay for a Kia.



MDarringer

The K900 is a nice car but it's totally worthless as a seller or as a halo. As much as it pains me to say it, the Stinger is also a total failure due to patently dumb market placement and marketing.

Sweeping the Credenza and the Caninehundred out, letting the Stinger run its course, and replacing all three with an EV makes sense.

This will be badge-engineered version of Hyundai's blob. BUT Kia will have to deliver this at a price. If it approaches the size of a Model S for a Model 3 price, they will have found the sweet spot.

