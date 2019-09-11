Say WHAT? PSA Group's CEO Says ALL BRANDS Will Survive Merger...

In an interview with a French television station, PSA Group's CEO, Carlos Tavares, has made it clear that all of PSA's and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' (FCA) brands should continue to live on.



This is actually a rather surprising finding, however, there is a darker underbelly to this interview. That's because it seems quite clear that there will be overlap with certain jobs.

In other words, job cuts will be coming. Tavares simply noted that job cuts are part of the auto business as companies seek cost savings.

It's obviously too early to pinpoint the brands that may be most impacted, however, we'll keep our ears to the ground.



Peugeot maker PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler would retain all of their car brands if their planned $50 billion merger goes ahead, the would-be chief executive of the combined group said on Friday...

...Tavares said the brands that would come under the combined group’s umbrella - PSA’s five passenger car labels include Citroen and Vauxhall, while FCA has nine, including Alfa Romeo, Maserati and Jeep - were all likely to survive.

“As of today, I don’t see any need to scrap any of the brands if the deal came to pass. They all have their history and their strengths,” Tavares said...

User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

What else were they going to say? 3-6 Months in they can go back and say upon further review we have some changes to announce as a result of the merger.

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Posted on 11/9/2019 7:53:16 PM   

MDarringer

Bingo!

Bye bye: Vauxhall, Lancia, Alfa-Romeo, Chrysler, Ram (put the trucks back into Dodge).

Fiat becomes the new Lancia.

The Maserati name is sold to the highest bidder.

MDarringer

Posted on 11/9/2019 8:38:18 PM   

