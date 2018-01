Volkswagen Group, Daimler and BMW took another blow amid revelations that they sponsored tests that exposed humans as well as monkeys to diesel exhaust fumes, which can cause respiratory illness and cancer. The study, supported by a little-known group founded by the three automakers in 2007, had 25 people breathe in diesel exhaust at a clinic used by the University of Aachen, the Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper reported Monday.



