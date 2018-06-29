Say What? Porsche In Trouble For Catering Expenses

Volkswagen AG’s Porsche sportscar unit is under investigation by the Stuttgart tax office over the way it accounted for marketing and catering expenses during the past 8 years, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. The expenses amount to as much as 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion), but the financial hit for the company will be significantly smaller, said the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is confidential. Porsche has already paid a substantial amount since the probe started last year and may have to make another payment close to 100 million euros, according to the people.



