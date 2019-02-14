Say What? Study Reveals Americans Are More Concerned With Gas Prices Than Healthcare Costs

Americans consider fuel prices more important than their health care budget, results of a new study from GasBuddy revealed Tuesday.

In fact, Americans would prefer a free fill-up to finding $20 on the street, or even having their meal paid for. The study looked at a small sample of 1,016 Americans that covered all age brackets and income levels; the results were conclusive. About 86 percent of respondents said they rely on gasoline in their everyday lives and budgeting for fuel is more important than health care and a savings account/emergency fund. Americans only said housing/rent, groceries, and utilities were more important than buying gas.



User Comments

Truthy

Most do not understand health care costs. I am not faulting them, it is complex with many variables. Fuel costs are straightforward and the impact is immediate.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 6:30:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

Healthcare INSURANCE is an earned privilege not a right. The Obamacare debacle did ZERO to control costs. Healthcare reform needs to sharply control costs for all services and prescriptions. Malpractice lawsuits also need to be made much harder tp file and awards sharply curtailed. Making everyone have insurance and having taxpayers foot the bill is NOT how to do it.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 6:34:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

@MD Having everyone covered by government healthcare is the best way to do it. The biggest buying pool has the most purchasing power and gets the lowest prices...on everything. The US has the highest healthcare costs in the world because it has a for-profit model. BTW 50% of Americans are already covered by a government healthcare program. Expanding and improving it just covers the other half. Big Pharma and Insurance will fight to the death to prevent it (to protect their profits), but it will happen. 2020 is coming...

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 6:53:32 PM | | Votes: -3   

SanJoseDriver

I was against Obamacare, but didn't premiums rise significantly THIS year... something else is broken with the system.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 7:01:08 PM | | Votes: 1   

PUGPROUD

If the Canadian health care system is so great how come most of my Canadian friends complain about the quality of care and come to the US for major surgery. Canadian drug prices are lower because US pharm underwrites rug development and research for the entire world.

PUGPROUD (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 7:41:16 PM | | Votes: 8   

MDarringer

This kind of blanket statement: "Having everyone covered by government healthcare is the best way to do it." makes it seem as if it is that simple IT ISN'T and not even remotely. The ONLY way to make health care affordable to control and reduce current prices for all services, medical supplies, and to curtail deep-pockets litigation.

To the Fascist-Socialists it's "All taxes are good." but make no mistake, Obamacare was a massive tax. It did NOTHING to contain costs and if anything it made medical care MORE expensive. ALL of the data shows that.

But once again, we have a Canadian who thinks his farting opinion on an AMERICAN issue should be heeded. #nonsense.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 7:46:16 PM | | Votes: 4   

qwertyfla1

The Canadian health care system is bullshit -or at least Ontario (the only Province that matters). Its not free as we are taxed to death here. Try getting any type of specialist appointment any time soon. 6 months to get into a urologist for me. My brother has no MD for over 3 years now and if you need a hip or knee replacement -be prepared to wait 1-2 years.

We need a blend of both public and private health care here. Public if you can and want to wait and private for pay a la carte service which I am more than happy to do to be more proactive for my health but NO we can't have Private service here so instead we loose all that capital to the US and other health care providers abroad. If you have the money or the insurance -the US is vastly superior in all capacities or at least it is in south Florida when I called it home for 14 years and wish I was back there now...

qwertyfla1 (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 8:17:33 PM | | Votes: 0   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Ahem...

Countries with universal healthcare include Austria, Belarus, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Moldova, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 8:26:40 PM | | Votes: 2   

skinny

Malpractice lawsuits will never get addressed since majority of politicians are lawyers by schooling. Politicians, judges, and lawyers keep greasing each other.

skinny (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 8:36:38 PM | | Votes: 2   

skinny

@pugproud, I have many customers that come from Ontario and quebec. They pretty much all praise the Canadian healthcare system.

skinny (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 8:43:29 PM | | Votes: 2   

xjug1987a

Fuel is something we use every day vs potentially needing healthcare. Most insurance is paid by employers or Gubment so really entrepreneurs and small business's likely think about it a lot more than the average joe...

xjug1987a (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 6:55:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

MDarringer

And all the lazy dip$h!ts who cannot be bothered to get a real job think they deserve something.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 7:47:03 PM | | Votes: 2   

zlives

20 bucks... heck thats 6 gallons... fill er up every time

zlives (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 7:20:29 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

skinny

Fuel costs can be controlled easily by purchasing a more fuel efficient car. Drive a suburban just to look cool and get 15 mpg. Or you can get a camry that gets close to 30 mpg. There you go, just saved 1/2. Yet Americans are more concerned about fuel costs? Convoluted American logic!! Right up there with the average Americans attention span of a fruit fly. Remember $5 gas from a decade ago?

skinny (View Profile)

Posted on 2/14/2019 8:41:49 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

