Say What? Study Reveals Americans Are More Concerned With Gas Prices Than Healthcare Costs

Americans consider fuel prices more important than their health care budget, results of a new study from GasBuddy revealed Tuesday.

In fact, Americans would prefer a free fill-up to finding $20 on the street, or even having their meal paid for. The study looked at a small sample of 1,016 Americans that covered all age brackets and income levels; the results were conclusive. About 86 percent of respondents said they rely on gasoline in their everyday lives and budgeting for fuel is more important than health care and a savings account/emergency fund. Americans only said housing/rent, groceries, and utilities were more important than buying gas.