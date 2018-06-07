Say What? Toyota Supra To Replace Camry In NASCAR Xfinity Series

Toyota confirmed that its all-new sports car, the long-awaited Toyota Supra, will debut in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at the beginning of the 2019 racing season.

The announcement was made Thursday night at the Daytona International Speedway.

NASCAR drivers Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch were present at the unveiling of what the automaker dubs the "Red Devil," which was developed by Toyota Motor Sales, Toyota Racing Development, and the automaker's California-based design studio Calty Design Research, Inc. Toyota and Calty have previously developed several championship-winning race cars including the eighth-generation Camry for the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Series, the seventh-generation Camry for NASCAR Xfinity Series, and the Toyota Tundra for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.



