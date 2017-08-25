Say What? University Study Believes All We Need Is a Super Volcano Eruption To Make EVs Les Expensive

According to recent research coming from Stanford University, the surrounding areas of supervolcanoes might actually hide prized EV elements, such as lithium.



The Yellowstone Caldera, Long Valley Caldera, Valles Caldera, Lake Toba, Taupo Calderam, and Aira Caldera – these are all supervolcanoes, the type of volcano that might erupt with magnitudes of force and spew out more than 240 cubic miles (1,000 cubic kilometers) of masses. Hope that none of them erupts – because researchers also call such a thing an apocalyptic type of natural disaster. And while they’re dormant – some of them are still active, actually – they could help the electric revolution because of their hidden stash of prized elements.


