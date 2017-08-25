Say What? University Study Believes All We Need Is a Super Volcano Eruption To Make EVs Less Expensive

Agent009 submitted on 8/25/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:03:09 AM

4 user comments | Views : 2,036 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.inautonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

According to recent research coming from Stanford University, the surrounding areas of supervolcanoes might actually hide prized EV elements, such as lithium.



The Yellowstone Caldera, Long Valley Caldera, Valles Caldera, Lake Toba, Taupo Calderam, and Aira Caldera – these are all supervolcanoes, the type of volcano that might erupt with magnitudes of force and spew out more than 240 cubic miles (1,000 cubic kilometers) of masses. Hope that none of them erupts – because researchers also call such a thing an apocalyptic type of natural disaster. And while they’re dormant – some of them are still active, actually – they could help the electric revolution because of their hidden stash of prized elements.


Read Article


Say What? University Study Believes All We Need Is a Super Volcano Eruption To Make EVs Less Expensive

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

Now - there is a novel idea - lets get Yellowstone to erupt - so that they could get chemicals required to make EVs for Europe. OF course - the USA would largely be completely gone - and worlds economies would be in shambles - and then WHO would have the money to buy the cars?

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 8/25/2017 8:56:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

HenryN

For a moment I thought TomM was serious.

HenryN (View Profile)

Posted on 8/25/2017 9:43:03 AM | | Votes: 2   

TheSteve

University study warns people not to flap their arms too quickly lest they become airborne and pose serious risks to civil aviation.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 8/25/2017 12:09:12 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

BobM

Boy only a moron like Al Gore could buy into this stupidity....

BobM (View Profile)

Posted on 8/25/2017 2:15:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]