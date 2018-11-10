Second-generation Nissan Leaf goes strong in Europe with a unit sold every 10 minutes

It has been a year since Nissan commenced sales of the second-generation Nissan Leaf.

Already at that time, consumers were already more receptive to electrified vehicles, especially in Europe. The timing could never be so good for Nissan to launch the 2018 Leaf as the Japanese carmaker posted excellent sales of the electric vehicle in Europe just a year after its release.

According to Nissan, the new generation of the Leaf EV is experiencing astounding success especially in Europe. The around 26,000 units of the 2018 Leaf has been handed to customers in Europe since its launch, making it the best-selling electric vehicle in the region this year.

