Sedan Massacre: GM Considers Killing Volt, Lacrosse, CT6, XTS, Impala and Sonic Models

GM has cut shifts at several U.

S. plants this year as inventories of unsold cars have ballooned. Industry analysts said more jobs could be at risk as the automaker wrestles with permanently shrinking production of small and midsized sedans.

GM is reviewing whether to cancel at least six passenger cars in the U.S. market after 2020, including the Chevrolet Volt hybrid, which could be replaced in 2022 with a new gasoline-electric crossover model, Reuters has learned from people familiar with the plans.

Other GM cars at risk include the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6, Cadillac XTS, Chevrolet Impala and Chevrolet Sonic, sources said.



(View Profile)


User Comments

dumpsty

Is this a pre-doomsday scenario for the midsize & large sedan market? Would CUVs basically replace large sedans in the mainstream market?

To be honest, I've seen very few new LS, GS, ES, 7-er, S-series, CT6, Impala, Camry, Avalon, Maxima, Lacrosse, Taurus, Continental, 300, Passat. I've seen a lot of Accord, Civic, Sonata, Hyn Genesis...just off the top.

(View Profile)

Posted on 7/21/2017 2:04:40 PM   

carloslassiter

They still make the Impala?

(View Profile)

Posted on 7/21/2017 2:10:26 PM   

