Sedan Sales Have Plunged From 55% Of The Market To Under 40% In Less Than 10 Years

37 percent of the new vehicles sold in the United States in the first seven months of 2017 were passenger cars.

 That’s correct. 63 percent of the new vehicles now sold in America are pickup trucks, SUVs, crossovers, and vans.

But how did we get to this 37-percent basement? When did we get here? How long did it take to get here? And is it really the basement?

Answers: we got here with the rise of crossovers, we began the approach to our current destination in 2013 (though the rate at which we approached has rapidly increased), and we might not be at the end of our journey quite yet.



Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

TheSteve

Plunged? 15 points decline across 10 years, is "plunged"? I consider that a slow and consistent decline. And as far as I can see, most manufacturers have gradually adapted to the new realities rather nicely, thank you. The new preferred form factor is called the SUV or crossover. Sporty BMW, outrights sports Porsche, and luxurious Mercedes have got on that boat! Even super-luxury Bentley is on-board!

No scary plunge panic here. Just a gradual evolution is in play.

-Steve*

*Who drove only motorcycles, coupes, and convertibles all his life, and now drives a mid-sized sporty SUV... and loves it.

malba2367

This is an evolution of the market that will continue. Crossovers have eliminated much of the handling and fuel economy penalties of the original SUVs. Crossovers are simply a more comfortable (higher seating position) and practical (cargo capability) alternative to the family Sedan.

