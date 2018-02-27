Senior NAFTA Negotiator Summoned To Washington DC For Consultation

A senior U. S. negotiator leading the area of NAFTA talks relating to regional content requirements for autos has returned to Washington for consultations, delaying conversations in Mexico around the contentious issue, three officials said. The Mexican and Canadian officials, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said negotiators were seeking a new time for the auto content talks, which were due to start on Monday. The U.S. negotiator was called back to meet with U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and the Big Three U.S. automobile makers, one of the Mexican sources said.



Read Article