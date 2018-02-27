Senior NAFTA Negotiator Summoned To Washington DC For Consultation

A senior U.

S. negotiator leading the area of NAFTA talks relating to regional content requirements for autos has returned to Washington for consultations, delaying conversations in Mexico around the contentious issue, three officials said.

The Mexican and Canadian officials, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter, said negotiators were seeking a new time for the auto content talks, which were due to start on Monday.

The U.S. negotiator was called back to meet with U.S. Trade representative Robert Lighthizer and the Big Three U.S. automobile makers, one of the Mexican sources said.



User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

The big 3 will not let the US negotiators or Trump screw up NAFTA. It is far too important to their global production operations. They will dictate terms to the government and they will listen to them. This agreement isn't going anywhere. It will be ratified by all three parties. Stay tuned.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 11:38:01 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

llaroo

lets hope so.

llaroo (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 2:00:00 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

joneshamilton

Another UAW mafia member running a "charity" then siphoning off all the money into their own pocket?

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 2/27/2018 4:48:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

