Alongside the regular powertrains of the all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA, the automaker also debuts the GLA 35 entry-level AMG model today.

Going by the full name of Mercedes-AMG GLA 35 4MATIC, this performance model is the seventh member of the automaker’s compact family to wear the ’35’ designation, following the A-Class hatch, A-Class sedan, A-Class L sedan for China, CLA Coupe, CLA Shooting Brake, and GLB SUV.