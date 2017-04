In a rare new blog post titled “Model S or Model 3“, Tesla reminded owners today that the Model 3 is not the “next generation Tesla”. It’s something that CEO Elon Musk tried to convey last month in a series of tweets, but the company went into more details today.

The post follows an email blast that Tesla sent out to potential buyers last month. Combined with the reminder that the Model S 60, Tesla’s least expensive vehicle, is about to be discontinued, the company wrote: