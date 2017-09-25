Shell Strategist Believes Governments Shouldn't Be In The Business Of Banning Fossil Fuel Vehicles

Imagine you're at the helm of a big oil company and you read all these reports on different cities or countries banning the sale of all cars with internal combustion engines at one point or another.



You wouldn't really care, would you? You would take a peek at your bank account, realize there's enough to give a good life to at least four generations to come without anyone having to work, and you would think about how to make the most of the time you have left.



But these people didn't get where they are now without being greedy, so that's not an option. Fossil fuel has become the number one enemy of our planet's future, and they are the companies providing the ammunition. Suddenly, they are on the wrong side of the barricade, and they don't like it.



