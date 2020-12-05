Should Dodge Charger Hellcat Team SUE This Man For Worst Drag Race Performance EVER?

Moment Dodge Charger races a Ford Mustang on Florida highway but ends up spiraling out of control and falling into a ditch
Shocking video shows the moment a Grey Dodge Charger Hellcat tries to race a bright green Ford Mustang Grabber GT500 in South Florida
A clip shared last Tuesday shows how the Dodge car revs up its engine but loses control, swaying side to side, before falling to a ditch off the side of road
All the while the green Ford Mustang speeds along the highway without issue
