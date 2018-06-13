Should Lexus Shelve The Is And GS And Go With Only Two Full Sized Sedans?

While Lexus hasn’t confirmed anything, there’s growing speculation that the brand’s ES sedan will ultimately replace the GS.

The model’s sales have trended downward since 2015, going from 23,117 U.S. deliveries that year to just 7,773 in 2017.

The brand hasn’t announced any plans to update it. Considering the fourth generation has been around since 2011, you’d think Lexus would have said something by now. But the company — like most luxury manufacturers — is preoccupied with moving utility vehicles. There’s now a three-row RX, and the smaller UX should help attract the younger demographic while allowing Lexus to dabble in a subscription-based sales model.

MDarringer

The IS and the GS have never the BMW 3/5 code and they aren't good sellers, so axe them.

The ES is a success because it is entry-level premium in price (more or less) but isn't entry level in size.

The LS has always been a tremendous premium-car value.

MDarringer

never cracked

countguy

no, you need 3, small, medium and large.

