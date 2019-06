Ever since the Lancer Evolution was killed off, Mitsubishi has lacked any models one could consider ‘exciting. ’ That, however, despite the company’s recent policy, might just change in the future.

Citing unnamed “Japanese-based sources”, Autocar claims that Mitsubishi is planning to revive the Lancer Evolution and build an 11th-generation model. This flies in the face of previous reports indicating that the Evo was gone for good – but still…