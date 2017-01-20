Should NASCAR Begin Racing On More Road Circuits?

Many of the 1.

5-mile oval tracks on NASCAR’s schedule have an unfortunate nickname: “cookie cutter.” They’re not known for the most interesting racing in the world. However, most do have an alternate, often unique road course layout that other series use. Why doesn’t NASCAR race there instead?

Some kind soul at NASCAR may share our disdain for racing at the same track in different towns over and over again, as A.J. Allmendinger just tested on Charlotte Motor Speedway’s 2.3-mile road course, per Motorsport.com.
 



