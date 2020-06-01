Should Pick-up Truck MFRs Do An "INDIVIDUAL-like" Program Like The Germans?

2019 continued to grow upon the same trend we've been seeing for at least two years now. Consumers want pick-up trucks and sport-utility vehicles.



The bigger, the better.



And as it's been reported many times over at this point, these trucks are getting MUCH more luxurious. That includes things like the Ford F-150 Platinum edition and the launch of über luxury SUVs from marques like Rolls-Royce and Aston Martin.



But, if we're honest, it seems like the pick-up truck market is still getting slighted. THINK: How many customized pick ups do you see? We see a ton. The aftermarket is making a killing with special interiors, paint, wraps, light bars and other accessories.



This makes us wonder: Wouldn't it make sense if the manufacturers of pick-up trucks catered to this need and started offering programs like Audi Exclusive, BMW Individual, Mercedes' Designo or Porsche's Paint-to-sample?



Want a specialty paint job? $5,000.



Yearning for a plaid interior? Another upcharge.



Light bars, knobby tires, bash bars? Keep it coming.



What say you, Spies? Should pick-up truck manufacturers consider offering "Individual-like" programs like the Germans?





