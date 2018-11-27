Should Tesla Swoop In And Buy A GM Factory Or Two?

Last time Tesla bought a shuttered GM factory, it turned out pretty well for the electric automaker.

Now there could be another occasion for Tesla to take over a shuttered GM plant as the automaker is restructuring its operations. Back in 2010, Tesla bought NUMMI, a car factory jointly owned by General Motors and Toyota in Fremont California, for just $42 million shortly after it was shut down.

The company gradually built the workforce back, including many former NUMMI workers, and now 8 years later, Tesla Fremont employs more employees than the original factory and it produces electric vehicles at a rate of over 300,000 units per year.