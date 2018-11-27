Should Tesla Swoop In And Buy A GM Factory Or Two?

Last time Tesla bought a shuttered GM factory, it turned out pretty well for the electric automaker.

Now there could be another occasion for Tesla to take over a shuttered GM plant as the automaker is restructuring its operations. Back in 2010, Tesla bought NUMMI, a car factory jointly owned by General Motors and Toyota in Fremont California, for just $42 million shortly after it was shut down.

The company gradually built the workforce back, including many former NUMMI workers, and now 8 years later, Tesla Fremont employs more employees than the original factory and it produces electric vehicles at a rate of over 300,000 units per year.



User Comments

atc98092

Might be an idea. But Tesla needs the space now, and GM won't be vacating those lines until sometime later next year.

