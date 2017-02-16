Should They? Apple Diehards Still Want The Company To Make An iCar

With a stockpile of $246 billion in cash and securities, Apple (AAPL) has a lot of options for investing in new business ventures. A survey by investment bank Baird found that U.S. consumers want Apple to focus its resources on making a car, while a Baird analyst says acquiring electric-car maker Tesla (TSLA) is another, albeit unlikely, option

Baird asked 3,000 U.S. respondents in an online poll what they would like to see Apple develop over the next five years. The largest percentage (21.6%) said they want Apple to make a car. Apple has been rumored for several years to be working on a car or technologies for self-driving vehicles.

