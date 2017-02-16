Should They? Apple Diehards Still Want The Company To Make An iCar

Agent009 submitted on 2/16/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:33:04 PM

1 user comments | Views : 638 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.investors.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With a stockpile of $246 billion in cash and securities, Apple (AAPL) has a lot of options for investing in new business ventures.

A survey by investment bank Baird found that U.S. consumers want Apple to focus its resources on making a car, while a Baird analyst says acquiring electric-car maker Tesla (TSLA) is another, albeit unlikely, option

Baird asked 3,000 U.S. respondents in an online poll what they would like to see Apple develop over the next five years. The largest percentage (21.6%) said they want Apple to make a car. Apple has been rumored for several years to be working on a car or technologies for self-driving vehicles.
 



Read Article


Should They? Apple Diehards Still Want The Company To Make An iCar

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TheSteve

Hmmmm... I'd be happier if Apple made a better iPhone (more screen, less bezel, and longer battery life in a similar-sized case, like Samsung's S7 or Google's Pixel), and if their iOS didn't look like I'm using a web browser from 1995.

An Apple car? If it's executed like an iPhone or iOS, then I'm not looking forward to it at all. As far as I'm concerned, Apple is The New Microsoft: An immensely profitable giga-corporation that churns out "Meh" products to a fiercely loyal, devoted, and defensive following.

TheSteve (View Profile)

Posted on 2/16/2017 4:54:07 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]