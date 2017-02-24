Should They? Mercedes Reconsiders Launch Of Mid-Sized Truck In US Market

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Vans division is looking closely at a growing demand in the United States for mid-sized pick-up trucks to see whether there is market potential to launch its X-Class model there, divisional head Volker Mornhinweg said on Friday.

Mercedes-Benz Vans has already developed a mid-sized pick-up truck to be sold in South America and Europe, but has so far shied away from launching it in the United States because customers there have traditionally preferred full-sized vehicles.



User Comments

cidflekken

Not until it's not a Nissan.

cidflekken (View Profile)

Posted on 2/24/2017   

