Should They? Mercedes Reconsiders Launch Of Mid-Sized Truck In US Market

Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Vans division is looking closely at a growing demand in the United States for mid-sized pick-up trucks to see whether there is market potential to launch its X-Class model there, divisional head Volker Mornhinweg said on Friday. Mercedes-Benz Vans has already developed a mid-sized pick-up truck to be sold in South America and Europe, but has so far shied away from launching it in the United States because customers there have traditionally preferred full-sized vehicles.



Read Article