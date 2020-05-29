Should They? Shareholders To Vote On Forcing Tesla To Advertise Vehicles

Tesla Inc.

shareholders will vote in July on whether the electric-car maker should start doing something Elon Musk has long resisted: advertise its cars.

James Danforth, a San Diego-based holder of 850 Tesla shares, is proposing that the company spend at least $50 per vehicle produced to advertise its products. Tesla’s board opposes the measure.

“Advertising can increase brand value, product awareness and interest,” Danforth wrote in the proposal, which is included in Tesla’s proxy statement. “Tesla ads can help mitigate and dilute substantial FUD (‘Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt’) and misinformation campaigns sponsored by competitors and detractors worldwide and steer the narrative more favorably.”


SanJoseDriver

This is dumb, it should be up to company operational staff to determine whether or not advertising makes sense, not shareholders.

I really hope they are able to do an in-person investor event in July. It was amazing to see the Roadster and Semi in person last year.

qwertyfla1

Tesla does advertise. They have a fawning media that reports on anything Tesla or anything that Lord Musk has to say (good or dumb) and the guy is brilliant at riding the PR machine. Only one company comes somewhat close to as much freebie media fanfare and that is Apple.

Ferrari never advertised under Enzo's watch and things worked out for them. Build a compelling product, disruptive technology, build a better mouse trap or be contraversial and enjoy the free press. Brilliant marketers know how to tap into this resource...

