Silver Lining? Red Light Camera Revenues Plummet Because No One Is Driving

As the coronavirus pandemic grinds the world (and our roads) to a halt, most automotive and automotive-adjacent industries are hurting.

New car sales are in the dump and projected to get worse. Gas prices are gloriously low, yes, but that's putting the future of gas stations themselves at risk. Among the doom, gloom, and opportunistic street racers, however, we find a silver lining: red light cameras aren't making any money.

From Business Insider, Australian "traffic safety program" operator Redflex posted an update on Monday saying it predicts much lower revenues thanks to the COVID-19 situation and much lighter traffic.



