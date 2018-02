The next-generation American supercar will trade the front-engined layout of the C7 for a better-balanced mid-engine setup. Reports suggest this adjustment will come alongside the introduction of a boosted eight-cylinder engine.

The impact the new layout has had on the car's bodyshape can be seen clearly in our latest pictures; the C8 has a shorter nose and longer rear section, complete with a pair of buttresses – evidence of its more balanced packaging.