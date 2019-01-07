Sizing Up The Competition? GM Caught Benchmarking Model X And I-Pace

Since the launch of the Chevy Bolt EV, things have been relatively quiet for General Motors on the electric vehicle front in the United States. But earlier this year, GM announced that Cadillac would become the automaker's leading brand when it comes to electrification. As proof of this, Cadillac teased an electric SUV that will arrive in showrooms early next decade.



Over the past decade, Chevrolet has been a major name in the plug-in space with hit vehicles like the Chevy Volt and Bolt EV. However, this success has not translated to other General Motors brands. Previous plug-in offerings from Cadillac like the ELR and CT6 did not really catch on with consumers.





