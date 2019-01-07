Sizing Up The Competition? GM Caught Benchmarking Model X And I-Pace

Since the launch of the Chevy Bolt EV, things have been relatively quiet for General Motors on the electric vehicle front in the United States.

But earlier this year, GM announced that Cadillac would become the automaker's leading brand when it comes to electrification. As proof of this, Cadillac teased an electric SUV that will arrive in showrooms early next decade.

Over the past decade, Chevrolet has been a major name in the plug-in space with hit vehicles like the Chevy Volt and Bolt EV. However, this success has not translated to other General Motors brands. Previous plug-in offerings from Cadillac like the ELR and CT6 did not really catch on with consumers.


User Comments

jerseycat1010

They would be wide to size up the Tesla X, as it's the only electric SUV in existence of any real significance. Not to mention, it's excellent and beautiful.

jerseycat1010 (View Profile)

Posted on 7/1/2019 11:07:12 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Truthy

You forget the Audi which is outselling the S and X combined in Europe and the X in the US.
Plus it is a better vehicle than the X.

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 7/1/2019 11:31:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

