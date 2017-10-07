Smokin Swede - Polestar Takes The XC60 To Well Over 400 HP

Good news for Swedish crossover connoisseurs looking for a little flair: The newly-spun-off Volvo tuners at Polestar have announced a performance upgrade pack for the new XC60 compact SUV.

Specifically, the "powertrain optimization" pumps the top-of-the-line hybrid T8 model up from 400 horsepower to a healthy 421, joining the similarly-Polestar-enhanced XC90 T8 as the most powerful Volvos ever built, the company claims. Yes, that makes this compact crossover even more powerful than Paul Newman and David Letterman's famous "400-horsepower" V-8-swapped 960—and it comes with with a warranty to boot.



