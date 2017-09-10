Snowflakes Replace Range "Anxiety" With Charging Time "Trauma" To Avoid Buying An EV

Agent009 submitted on 10/9/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:13:03 PM

10 user comments | Views : 1,186 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.nytimes.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

An oft-cited reason people don’t buy electric cars is “range anxiety” — if batteries struggle to take you as far as gas and charging stations are limited in number, the thinking goes, who would want one?

But there is another obstacle: charging time trauma.

Compared with a five-minute pit stop at your local gas station, charging an electric vehicle is a glacially slow experience. Modern electric cars still often need an entire night to recharge at home, and even at a commercial fast charging station, a fill-up can take an hour or more.



Read Article


Snowflakes Replace Range

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

CANADIANCOMMENTS

Don't let your red meat GOP sentiments out into the daylight Agent009. It is unbecoming and really has no place on this website. Keep them in the shadows and darkness where they belong. Real people with busy lives and families have huge strains on their scarce free time. Be in vehicle range or charging times, they are all be to considered if you are going to take the leap and get into a BEV.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 1:47:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

BobM

"Don't let your red meat GOP sentiments out into the daylight Agent009."

Yeah... instead put your pink pussy hat on and cry like a little poofter from Canada. Hows that immigration going up there... can we send you some more?

BobM (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 2:21:38 PM | | Votes: 2   

Aspy11

Canadian, I'll mail you a safety pin for your safe space!

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 2:30:52 PM | | Votes: 0   

atc98092

009, can't you spell trauma correctly for the headline, even when it's there in the text for you?

atc98092 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 2:41:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Agent009

Minor dyslexia day... corrected

Agent009 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 3:33:51 PM | | Votes: 0   

Truthy

Far lower crime rate, real democracy, realistic gun laws, universal health care, those Canadians sound pretty smart to me. Calling someone a snowflake for seemingly rational concerns is something that infant in the WH would do,

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 2:43:48 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

fiftysix

I especially love those Canadian car companies.....oh wait. Nevermind.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 3:10:36 PM | | Votes: 0   

Tiberius1701A

Say it after me...Rep-re-sen-ta-tive Re-pub-lic. Not mob rule-which is the true meaning of 'democracy'.

Tiberius1701A (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 3:35:05 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

fiftysix

cunthurt Hillary still thinks the USA is a Democracy.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 3:36:53 PM | | Votes: -1   

vdiv

That's right! Those that avoid buying EVs are indeed ICE flakes ;)

That article is terrable.

vdiv (View Profile)

Posted on 10/9/2017 3:47:43 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]