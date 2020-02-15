So, What's The All-new Ford Mustang Mach-E REALLY LIKE? Does It Sound Like A WINNER To You?

While we had a chance to get more familiar with the all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E back in November, the electric vehicle pony car has just made its way to Europe.
This week it was launched in London with special tuning specifically geared for the European markets.
So, what's the reaction been? And, what's it like?
For brevity, I will just point you to CAR magazine's verdict down below. Unfortunately, conditions weren't exactly ripe to give journalist a proper picture but it seems, initially, that the Mach-E is impressing. Though the initial vehicles are not set up to rip your face off with wicked acceleration, passengers seemed to enjoy getting up to speed quickly.
Verdict
Too early to tell, of course – and while all Ford Mustang Mach-Es will be built in Mexico, European models will have a bespoke chassis tune and suspension set-up to make them more suitable for our roads.
Purely based on what we’ve experienced here, the Ford Mach-E is a good-looking EV with a headline range that feels nimble and quick on the roads. The interior impresses, as do the looks. And the promotion has obviously worked – even before the car’s officially available, Ford’s sold out of the initial run of First Edition models – and the people buying them are on average 10 years younger than normal.
If the price tag is right and Ford can pull off the same trick it’s been doing for many years (namely, making its normal models drive with more dynamism than they rightly deserve) this could be an EV well worth watching. Will it be worthy of the Mustang name, though?
