So You Think YOU Drive Fast? Cannonball Run Records Were Broken SEVEN Times In The Last WEEK Due To The Empty Streets From Corona Virus!

'Word on the street there's a new cannon ball record yesterday at 26:38.

Damn that's fast, wrote Rehv Mark, who has since deleted the post.  

Meanwhile, a small group of people who had competed in the C2C Express and the 2094 races - Cannonball Run spin-offs from recent years - planned to have a Cannonball run on April 4, as well.

While such a feat is normally a cause for celebration, some social media users and Cannonball Run fans have labeled the latest run 'scummy' amid the pandemic. 

Where do you stand on this?


