So You Want To Track Day That New Lexus? Now You Can

Daytona International Speedway is hallowed ground for anyone born with oil running through their veins. Those who follow racing understand the track’s A-list celebrity status and appreciate its insurmountable historical pedigree. In simple terms, driving Daytona is prime automotive bucket list territory. So when the folks at Lexus asked if I wanted to sample their F-Performance line around the banked curves of the famed speedway, I didn’t have to think for very long before replying "F-yes."



Read Article