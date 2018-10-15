So You Want To Track Day That New Lexus? Now You Can

Agent009 submitted on 10/15/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:17:41 AM

0 user comments | Views : 464 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motor1.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Daytona International Speedway is hallowed ground for anyone born with oil running through their veins.

Those who follow racing understand the track’s A-list celebrity status and appreciate its insurmountable historical pedigree. In simple terms, driving Daytona is prime automotive bucket list territory. So when the folks at Lexus asked if I wanted to sample their F-Performance line around the banked curves of the famed speedway, I didn’t have to think for very long before replying "F-yes."

Read Article


So You Want To Track Day That New Lexus? Now You Can

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]