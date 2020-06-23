Some Ford Dealers Are Marking Up Mustang Mach-E EV Up By $15,000

Ford Mustang Mach-e reservation holders are reporting that some Ford dealerships are marking up the electric SUV by as much as $15,000.



Despite some pushback from longtime Mustang fans who don’t appreciate the legendary brand going electric and coming in an SUV form-factor, the Mach-E has been well-received overall.

The “first edition” model “sold out” within the first week and the last reservation estimate we saw showed that Ford was closing in on selling out its whole first year of production for the electric SUV.


User Comments

MDarringer

Same bullshit next model to some dealers. Jacking up the price backfires on the dealer. Yeah, you can make someone pay to have the latest, but then they realize that you overcharged them at some point and they get annoyed. The better move is to sell at list with a big deposit to hold the car.

Although manufacturers cannot make a dealer sell for list, manufacturers do in fact monitor transaction prices and they can most decidedly cut incoming stock in response to greedy dealers. Secret shoppers is another tool.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/23/2020 10:28:28 AM   

