Some How Faraday Future Has Secured ANOTHER Billion In Cash

Despite showing it off to whoever was willing to test it and had the money to sponsor the company or the public presence to boost its image, and despite all climbing off the FF 91 smiling, the cash wasn't as easy to come by for the U. S. car manufacturer wannabe backed by Chinese billionaire Jia Yueting.



Why isn't Yueting investing the money, if he's such a big shot businessman, you might ask. Well, the truth he's seen better days, and so has his LeEco empire. The Chinese entrepreneur bit off a little more than he could chew, and his startups started crashing down one by one. Things in China aren't exactly great either as he's just been added to the government's blacklist of defaulters, so he'd be forgiven if Faraday Future's fate wasn't exactly at the top of his mind.



