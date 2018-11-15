Some Model 3 Owners In Cold Climates Are Having Issues

Agent009 submitted on 11/15/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:45:21 PM

4 user comments | Views : 662 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla Model 3 is going to see its first serious winter in the next few months and some owners are already reporting a few important issues in cold weather.

 

While Tesla officially started deliveries of Model 3 last year, the first few months of deliveries were in sunny California and it took a while for Model 3 to make it to colder climates.

There were some vehicles that made it up north during the last winter, but it could be argued that Model 3 is only now going to see its first full winter – at least for many owners.



Read Article


Some Model 3 Owners In Cold Climates Are Having Issues

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Truthy

Oh no! Don't tell the fanboys on this site as they believe teslas are nothing short of the best thing ever invented and Musk is nerd Jesus!

Truthy (View Profile)

Posted on 11/15/2018 12:53:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

TomM

Actually - it is only a problem if you actually want to get in the car in cold weather and drive somewhere - If you tow the car to a Warmer place - it doesn't happen!!! So - Tesla cannot be responsible for your choice of location - you knew the cars were made in California.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 11/15/2018 1:50:43 PM | | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Some Model 3 owners in hot climates are having issues

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/15/2018 1:25:35 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Aspy11

Some model 3 owners rear bumbers fall off if driven in the rain.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 11/15/2018 1:28:38 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]