Some Model 3 Owners In Cold Climates Are Having Issues

Tesla Model 3 is going to see its first serious winter in the next few months and some owners are already reporting a few important issues in cold weather.



While Tesla officially started deliveries of Model 3 last year, the first few months of deliveries were in sunny California and it took a while for Model 3 to make it to colder climates.

There were some vehicles that made it up north during the last winter, but it could be argued that Model 3 is only now going to see its first full winter – at least for many owners.