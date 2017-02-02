Some Tesla Model 3 Customers Cancel Going Green Over Trump And Musk Link

US President Trump’s executive order to ban people from some specific primarily Muslim countries is having a significant backlash across the world.

The ban itself is directly affecting a lot of people, but in some cases, people’s reactions to the executive order are indirectly impacting companies. For example, Uber has been hit by an unsubscription campaign because of its CEO’s link to the Trump administration and the fact that its drivers didn’t comply to a call to halt pick-ups at John F Kennedy International Airport in protestation against the ban.



User Comments

Hmmm... I was wondering how long it would take all of the liberal, principled Tesla owners/fan-people (how's that for being PC!) to get their panties in a twist about Elon cozying up to the Trump administration. It just goes to show that Musk is basically a money-groveler who will suck up to whomever is necessary to keep the government cash gravy-train rolling for his companies.

Oh, by the way, unrelated, but now that winter is here, the latest Falcon Door problem with the Model X (first full winter with a number of them on the road)has come to light. When it dips below freezing, melting water gets into the Falcon Door mechanisms and causes the latching/locking mechanisms to freeze so that the electric doors won't fully close and latch. You could take your X to the mall, get out, and then the doors won't close/lock.

My friend from Rochester, NY who has a Model X, says his vehicle is basically undriveable in freezing temps because he can't trust the doors to close/latch. He had to drive home to his heated garage with the doors open (and warning sensors beeping).

When he first called Tesla to complain, he said they told him "...yeah we have been hearing about that..." His car has been flatbedded to Ohio twice but it hasn't been satisfactorily fixed yet.

I guess it never got that cold in Tesla's California during X testing! Come to think of it - you never see ANY spy shots of Tesla's driving through the desert or in the artic circle like all the other manufacturers. Do they even test the vehicles in real world conditions before they are launched?

Tesla's are all sizzle and no steak. They may be cool - but they are just not that good as vehicles in everyday use.

Trump won. Get over it, snowflakes.

Never seen do many "intelligent" people act so childish over a process that happens every 4 years. GROW UP and figure out how to win in 4 years.

Was it a shock? Only if you listened the pied pipers of the press and pollsters. Those that actually did the research understood the outcome was a serious possibility.

They were laughing on election night knowing the democratic party was blindsided because the believed what everyone told them, not what reality was.

We are seeing the underbelly of the democratic party and it is not pretty...who knew it was this ugly. I guess they will go back to buying German and Japanese cars...no that wouldn't work either, would it. FCA vehicles..doesn't work, facist history. Ford...no, Henry was an antisemite. English cars...no, Margaret Thatcher and Reagan were too close. French cars...oops, none imported into USA. GM cars...could work, Hillary had Mary Barra on the short list of potential VP candidates. Enjoy your Chevy Cruze, Buick La Saber or Cadillac CTS.

The intolerance, bigotry, and stifling of the freedom of speech by the Alt-Left Democrats scares me.

