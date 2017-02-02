Some Tesla Model 3 Customers Cancel Going Green Over Trump And Musk Link

US President Trump’s executive order to ban people from some specific primarily Muslim countries is having a significant backlash across the world.

The ban itself is directly affecting a lot of people, but in some cases, people’s reactions to the executive order are indirectly impacting companies. For example, Uber has been hit by an unsubscription campaign because of its CEO’s link to the Trump administration and the fact that its drivers didn’t comply to a call to halt pick-ups at John F Kennedy International Airport in protestation against the ban.