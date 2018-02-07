Some Things Never Die: Volkswagen Considers A Rebirth Of The Beetle As A 4 Door EV

Agent009 submitted on 7/2/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:51:41 AM

1 user comments | Views : 656 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A revolutionary new Volkswagen Beetle is under consideration and, if given the green light by VW chiefs, it will adopt a battery-powered electric powertrain.

It will also move away from its trademark two-door bodystyle to a four-door arrangement and could even use the rear-wheel-drive characteristics of the original ‘Type 1’ Beetle of 1945 (below picture). The model would be based on VW’s flexible electric vehicle architecture, MEB, which will underpin the car maker’s range of electric models under its new ID badge. The first of these to arrive will be the ID hatchback next year.



Read Article


Some Things Never Die: Volkswagen Considers A Rebirth Of The Beetle As A 4 Door EV

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

TomM

I believe at least one problem with current Hybrids and Evs is their "peculiar" styling. If this car comes out looking like a car - it has potential - however - I still do not see the ent up demand for EVS - especially once the Tax breaks run out.

THat = plus the lack of infrastructure for charging EVs - plus the lack of Electric GEneration capacity means to ME - that this will not happen anywhere near as quickly as Tesla nuts imply it will. I really suspect that a number of people who signed up for the Model 3 - expecting to get it before the tax breaks ran out - will cancel their deposits because of that.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 7/2/2018 11:03:16 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]