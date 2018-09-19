Something You SHOULD KNOW About The All-new Toyota Supra That NO ONE Is Talking About

A friend of AutoSpies, Tim Stevens is in charge of CNET's Roadshow.
Having first met at a Porsche event held at Barber Motorsports Park, we hit it off.
A real enthusiast, Tim is the kind of guy that takes his Subaru WRX ice racing. Clearly, he isn't playing around.
This past week I was leafing through my Facebook feed and I came across a picture he snapped at the prototype drive of the all-new Toyota Supra. And, there was a nugget he noted about the Supra no one has pointed out — at all.
If you take a peek of this side-by-side shot, you'll note that the Supra is actually about the same size as the Toyota 86. And the 86 is a small two-door vehicle by modern standards.
As Tim points out, the Supra isn't going to be a "big" car like its elder.
