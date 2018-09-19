Something You SHOULD KNOW About The All-new Toyota Supra That NO ONE Is Talking About

Agent00R submitted on 9/22/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:28:54 PM

0 user comments | Views : 520 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.instagram.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

A friend of AutoSpies, Tim Stevens is in charge of CNET's Roadshow.

Having first met at a Porsche event held at Barber Motorsports Park, we hit it off.

A real enthusiast, Tim is the kind of guy that takes his Subaru WRX ice racing. Clearly, he isn't playing around.

This past week I was leafing through my Facebook feed and I came across a picture he snapped at the prototype drive of the all-new Toyota Supra. And, there was a nugget he noted about the Supra no one has pointed out — at all.

If you take a peek of this side-by-side shot, you'll note that the Supra is actually about the same size as the Toyota 86. And the 86 is a small two-door vehicle by modern standards.

As Tim points out, the Supra isn't going to be a "big" car like its elder.





Read Article


Something You SHOULD KNOW About The All-new Toyota Supra That NO ONE Is Talking About

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]