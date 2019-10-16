Sources Believe GM/UAW Deal May Be Finalized As Early As Today

General Motors and the UAW are likely to announce a tentative contract agreement on Wednesday that could soon end the union’s monthlong strike, Reuters reported, citing sources briefed on the negotiations. The report said the two sides were nearing a deal Tuesday and “have agreed to terms on most issues but were finalizing the wording on some matters.” GM CEO Mary Barra and President Mark Reuss joined the talks Tuesday, signaling that a deal could be close. The UAW has summoned leaders from plants around the country to Detroit for a Thursday meeting regarding a “contract update” and other yet-to-be-determined agenda items.



Read Article